Winston-Salem State University is bringing Black history to life in a dynamic way this February. As part of its annual Black History Month celebration, the university is welcoming legendary hip-hop artist and producer Pete Rock as the featured speaker. The event, titled “The Miseducation of…”, is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Dillard Auditorium on the WSSU campus.

Inspired by the legacy of Carter G. Woodson, the founder of Black History Month, “The Miseducation of…” is all about diving into the rich history and influence of Black culture. This year, the focus is on the impact of Black music especially hip-hop on American history.

Pete Rock, one of the most influential producers in hip-hop, will give a keynote speech called “The Miseducation of … Hip-Hop Music’s Contribution to American History.” A true pioneer, he made his mark in the early ’90s as one-half of the acclaimed duo Pete Rock & CL Smooth. His signature blend of jazz and hip-hop helped shape the genre and continues to inspire artists today.

Throughout his career, Pete Rock has worked with some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including Nas, De La Soul, and members of the Wu-Tang Clan. More recently, he’s released projects like “Don’t Smoke Rock” and “Retropolitan,” proving his influence on the genre is far from over.

Beyond Pete Rock’s keynote, the event will feature a panel discussion with past participants of “The Miseducation of…” series. Expect insightful conversations about the history and significance of Black music and culture, with panelists sharing personal experiences and perspectives on hip-hop’s role in storytelling, activism, and preserving cultural history.

Pete Rock isn’t the only hip-hop artist with ties to an HBCU. Many iconic figures in the genre have attended historically Black colleges and universities, including Common who attended Florida A&M University, 2 Chainz attending Alabama State University, and DJ Envy who attended Hampton University. Their experiences at HBCUs have influenced their artistry and shaped their perspectives, proving that these institutions continue to play a crucial role in nurturing Black talent and culture.