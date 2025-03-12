“Deep Azure,” a stage play written by the late Chadwick Boseman, is coming to Howard University for one night only. Fellow Howard alum Phylicia Rashad will serve as a creative consultant for the event, which will take place at the Howard Theatre on March 27 at 7:30 p.m. and be directed by NSangou Njikam, a multi-talented artist, playwright, curator, rapper, and Howard alumnus.

Deep Azure, written by Boseman prior to his untimely death, takes place at Mecca University. A tragic police killing that rocks the university serves as the backdrop for the drama. Azure, a young woman at the heart of the narrative, is committed to learning the truth about her cherished partner Deep's death. She starts to understand that the answers might be closer to home than she thought as she solves the riddle.

The stage play is packed with Black-inspired poetry, music, and rhythms, such as jazz, blues, and hip-hop. Through an engaging narrative that addresses universal truths about justice, love, and destiny, the story shows Boseman's extraordinary ability to bridge the spiritual and material worlds.

“Chadwick Boseman is one of the most important figures ever in storytelling. The roles he played introduced many to Black history and heroes in a human way,” Common, a decorated artist, author, activist, and host committee member of Deep Azure, said in a press release.

The cast of “Deep Azure” includes Lauren E. Banks (The Blood Quilt), Bessie Award winner Adesola Osakalumi (FELA!, Skeleton Crew), Joshua Boone (The Outsiders, Skeleton Crew), Greg Alverez Reid (Fat Ham), Isaiah J. Johnson (Hamilton, The Color Purple), Amber Iman (Lempicka, Soul Doctor), and Djali Amadou Kouyate (21 Strings Kora).

To promote the play and uphold Boseman's legacy, a star-studded hosting committee will assist in spreading the word and bring forth the best of the best. Common is joined on the hosting committee by Ryan Coogler, honorary chair; Susan Kelechi Watson; Don Cheadle; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Kamilah Forbes; Reginald Hudlin; Kenny Leon; and Tarell Alvin McCraney.

“Chad was a child of the most high, an artist, and a visionary,” said Susan Kelechi Watson, actress and honorary host committee member. “He moved through this life with purpose and lived with clear intention. He had a heart filled with love and a smile that lit up our lives. His global impact shifted the culture while honoring the ancestors he so often channeled into his work. And now, we honor him. Forever, brother. Forever friend. Chadwick, forever.”

The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University will use the proceeds from the one-night stage reading to fund resources, programs, and scholarships. The event's sponsorship opportunities are available here.