Daniss Jenkins pulled off some heroics as he knocked down a game-winning jumper over Austin Reaves in the Detroit Pistons' win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Jenkins is going through the second season of his young NBA career with the Pistons. He recently saw his name enter the starting lineup as Cade Cunningham recovers from a collapsed lung.

Jenkins delivered an incredible performance against a red-hot Lakers squad. In 39 minutes of action, he filled up the stat sheet with 30 points, eight assists and four rebounds. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

As Los Angeles tried to keep its win streak alive, Jenkins stopped them in their tracks. He drove to the mid-range area as he pulled off the tough jumper over Reaves to give Detroit the final lead change of the night.

DANISS JENKINS GAME WINNER OVER AUSTIN REAVESpic.twitter.com/UTqkBCGAYF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 24, 2026

How Daniss Jenkins, Pistons played against Lakers

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Daniss Jenkins has been stepping up in a big way for the Pistons, showing his importance in the win over the Lakers.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Pistons prevailed in both categories after making 11 3-pointers and creating 31 assists. It wasn't the same for the Lakers as they converted eight triples and dished out 27 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits for Detroit in the win, including Jenkins. Jalen Duren had a strong night with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. He shot 5-of-9 overall and 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. Tobias Harris came next with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Duncan Robinson provided 12 points and two assists.

Detroit fell to a 52-19 record on the season, controlling the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the Pistons will look forward to their next matchup at home. They host the Atlanta Hawks as tip-off will take place on March 25 at 7 p.m. ET.