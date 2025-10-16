Howard University remains one of the season's most confounding teams. Coming off a dominant 2023 campaign that culminated in an outright MEAC Championship and a Celebration Bowl berth, the 2024 season was an underwhelming step back, finishing 4-8 overall with a disappointing 1-4 conference record. As the team regressed, they were totally absent from the conference championship conversation.

This year, Coach Larry Scott looked to retool and contend, but the early season offered mixed signals. The Orange Blossom Classic victory against Florida A&M (10-9) was a defensive slog—a win that didn’t feel like a ringing endorsement of the offense's potential.

The Conundrum of the Bison

Despite the sluggish start, the Bison are beginning to click. Their record suggests promise, though I’m still not entirely sold on the offense. However, their improvement since the Orange Blossom Classic is undeniable. They contained Morehouse well in the HBCU NYC Classic before pulling away against the less deep Maroon Tigers, and they secured a necessary win against a Hampton program that is a shell of its former self.

Their potential as a true MEAC contender was hinted at in the recent outings: a strong defensive showing against perennial FCS playoff contender Richmond that was lost due to a heartbreaking interception, and a good fight over Sacred Heart. Although they lost, the Bison went up 14-3 headed into halftime before the Pioneers rallied to score 29 unanswered points and win 32-14.

Quarterback Tyriq Starks is central to this evolving team. I believe he is a better fit for the offense than former longtime starter Quinton Williams, but he still needs to get proper seasoning and refinement within the system. The offense still needs some crucial adjustments, but they are visibly growing, unlike some of their peers.

The Faltering Tigers and Howard's getback

For Tennessee State, this game carries weight, serving as an opportunity to reclaim momentum or be completely resigned to a difficult season. The Tigers have struggled immensely following a thrilling victory over North Carolina A&T, dropping their overall record to 1-5. They are navigating understandable struggles following the departure of Eddige George to lead Bowling Green and several of their key contributors from last year’s FCS Playoff team.

While TSU boasts undeniable playmakers, most notably running back Kendric Rhymes—a player I remain a huge fan of—their lack of a consistent passing game severely hampers their ability to be a complete team.

This matchup is also layered with a revenge narrative: Tennessee State previously spoiled Howard’s homecoming last year. If the Tigers are up to the task of beating this improving Bison team in Nashville on Saturday, it will be debated, but it seems unlikely.

A sign of what's to come for the Bison?

Ultimately, this non-conference tilt with Tennessee State provides a vital glimpse into the potential of Howard University for the rest of the season. A convincing showing against the Tigers will give the Bison much-needed momentum as they head into the MEAC gauntlet, looking to once again find themselves atop the conference standings.

I’m betting on the momentum: I’m picking Howard to emerge victorious.