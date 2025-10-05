Jackson State has been arguably the best team in HBCU football this season, successfully showing their championship medal as they look to earn back-to-back championships. They showed their high level of play as they hit their midseason groove, as they bested Alabama A&M 57-24 in the Gulf South Challenge. Coming intot he game, Alabama A&M emerged as one of the hottest teams in the SWAC. The Bulldog's passing offense was number one in the conference entering this weekend's slate of games, as they also are in the top three in total offense.

But Jackson State also boasts a high-powered offense as well as a tenacious defense that was able to stifle Alabama A&M's scoring momentum. By halftime, Jackson State led 30-10, with Jacobian Morgan shining both threw the air and with his legs on the ground. Three of his five total touchdowns were secured in the first half.

The second half was more of the same. Alabama A&M showcased more of their high-powered offense, with Cornelius Brown IV making his return to the lineup and having a respectable 341 yards and two touchdowns and one interception through the air, as well as a rushing touchdown. But Morgan was clearly the star of Saturday's game. He finished throwing for 314 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown.

The Tigers look ready to book a trip to Atlanta once again this season. But, as they celebrate homecoming, they face possibly their biggest test of the season: Andrew Body and Alabama State. The game will kick off on October 11th at 3:30 PM EST and will air on ESPNU.