One of the most interesting matchups of the season has found a television home, as the Jackson State vs. Alabama State game will be broadcast on ESPNU. The SWAC announced via a statement that the Jackson State Homecoming matchup, featuring the red-hot Alabama State Hornets, will be broadcast on the channel.

The Jackson State-Alabama State game is shaping up to be one of the biggest matchups in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) this season, as it could determine the eventual SWAC East champion and the conference's representative in the Celebration Bowl.

Jackson State has had a tremendous season as they have successfully defended their national championship from last season. The Tigers started the year 3-1, including last week's dominant 38-13 victory over Southern University.

If Jackson State wins the Alabama A&M game (which happens before this contest), the Alabama State matchup during their homecoming festivities will likely be the determinant of which team advances to the SWAC Championship, barring an upset by a struggling Florida A&M team or an insurgent Mississippi Valley State team.

But Alabama State is also looking like a serious contender. Led by second-year Hornets quarterback Andrew Boddy, the offense has been incredibly proficient, both through the air and on the ground. They recently beat Florida A&M in decisive fashion, 42-14, registering 405 total yards of offense and dominating the game from start to finish. With a win against Bethune-Cookman this week, they will also enter the game with the SWAC Championship and a trip to the Celebration Bowl on their mind. Jackson State is the most credible threat in their path outside of the Magic City Classic match with Alabama A&M and a matchup against Mississippi Valley State.

Jackson State was a part of a huge national game last year when they faced off against Florida A&M, who traveled to Jackson, Mississippi, after both teams pulled out of the Orange Blossom Classic. Florida A&M re-entered the game this season and played Howard University. In a game that did ultimately determine the SWAC East race, Jackson State beat Florida A&M 35-21, en route to a 12-2 record and a SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl victory.

The Tigers and the Hornets will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.