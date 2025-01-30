Blueblood HBCU powers Grambling State and Jackson State are set to play the latest edition of their interconference rivalry in a special location. Per Kenn Rashad, Grambling State alumnus and founder of the media company HBCU Sports, the game will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

“A source has confirmed with me that Grambling and Jackson State will play their October 25 football contest at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas,” he posted on his X account.

The game in Las Vegas could have significant benefits, introducing HBCU football to a new audience since there are no HBCUs on the West Coast. The game is likely to secure a media partner to broadcast or stream the matchup, increasing its chances of gaining widespread attention.

Both teams bring a storied legacy to college football, making this interconference rivalry a must-watch. Grambling State, once led by the legendary Eddie G. Robinson, has produced NFL icons like Doug Williams and Willie Brown. On the other side, Jackson State’s rich history includes greats like Walter Payton and Jackie Slater, with coach W.C. Gorden steering the Tigers to SWAC dominance from 1976 to 1991.

Grambling and Jackson State have some recent history, as Grambling handed Jackson State their only FCS loss of the year with a decisive 40-20 victory in late September.

Despite being outgained in total yardage—271 yards to Jackson State's 438—Grambling dominated the second half. They scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, then secured the win with two clutch field goals in the final five minutes.

Redshirt senior quarterback Myles Crawley led the passing game with 167 yards and one touchdown, while Ke'Travion “Bull” Hargrove powered the rushing attack with 81 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. In total, Grambling rushed for 104 yards.

On the other side, Jackson State quarterbacks Jacobian Morgan and Cam’Ron McCoy combined for 279 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The team ran for 190 rushing yards, with freshman running back Travis Terrell Jr. scoring the lone rushing touchdown.