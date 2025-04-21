Following his transfer to Jackson State in January, Nate Rembert is staying with the defending HBCU champions. Over the weekend, Rembert announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and leave the team he started the year with. But it appears that he had a change of heart over the holiday weekend.

“I will not be entering the transfer portal,” Rembert posted on his X account on Monday afternoon.

Rembert, an All-SWAC First Team selection, announced his commitment to T.C. Taylor and the Tigers on New Year’s Day, following his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 4th. The sophomore wide receiver delivered an impressive season with the Delta Devils, recording 70 catches for 1,038 yards and four touchdowns

The 2023 season showcased Rembert’s ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, notably during Mississippi Valley State’s upset victory over Florida A&M University. Rembert contributed seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Before his tenure at Mississippi Valley State, Rembert played for Edward Waters University in the SIAC, where he tallied 85 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns in a standout season.

Rembert’s addition bolsters a Jackson State offense that excelled both on the ground and through the air during its recent campaign. The Tigers averaged 189.3 passing yards per game while notching 27 passing touchdowns, thanks to the performances of standout talents such as wide receiver Isaiah Spencer and running backs Joanes Fortilien and Ja’Naylon Dupree.

Jackson State ran the gambit in the SWAC in 2024. The Tigers finished the season 12-2 and 8-0 in conference. The only FCS loss Jackson State suffered was to Grambling State University on September 21st but the game was considered a non-conference contest.

Jackson State won the SWAC Championship in dominant fashion over Southern University and then secured a wire-to-wire victory over South Carolina State University in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. Rembert staying with the team is a welcome sign as they look to add even more weapons to improve their chances of repeating as HBCU National Champions.