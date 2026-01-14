Pastor Jamal Bryant addressed the online conversation after coming to his wife’s defense following criticism of her outfit during the New Year’s Eve service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. The moment quickly gained traction on social media, igniting debate around appearance, decorum, and long-standing double standards within church spaces. Never one to shy away from public discourse, Bryant firmly stood by his wife’s dress choice, redirecting the conversation toward faith, freedom, and entering the new year with confidence and purpose.

Bryant addressed the controversy surrounding his wife, Dr. Karri Turner, both on Instagram and from the pulpit.

“The DRESS issue was dealt with last night at @newbirthmbc … Now we must ADDRESS Black unemployment, protection for the undocumented, health care for the underserved and access to higher education,” Bryant wrote. “By the way, over 100 people got saved last night and over 1,000 kids were in our youth program. It’s UP from here!”

Speaking directly to his congregation, Bryant doubled down on his message, noting how the focus on attire overshadowed the night’s accomplishments. “The other day, the internet went crazy about a dress my wife had on,” he said. “They didn’t say anything about the $4 million raised for the United Negro College Fund… they never mentioned that this was the largest fundraiser for UNCF and HBCUs in the country.”

Bryant emphasized that the fixation on his wife’s attire detracted from the true purpose of the event. While some critics claimed Dr. Turner’s dress was sheer, Bryant clarified that it was flesh-toned, adding that the reactions said more about the critics than his wife’s clothing. In a moment that drew both laughter and applause, Bryant made his stance clear while encouraging detractors to mind their business.

“I bought the dress. And I like it,” he said plainly. “I don’t care whether you like it or not. She ain’t married to y’all—she married to me. Mind your business.”

Article Continues Below

His response was met with strong support from members of the congregation. Bryant also clarified that the attire was worn for a gala-style fundraiser, not a traditional worship service, underscoring that the night was about impact, outreach, and celebrating a powerful start to the new year.

But just when Bryant believed the controversy had blown over, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church received an unexpected and unsettling visit. An unidentified pastor entered the church with the apparent intent to publicly condemn Bryant and the First Lady. During the disruption, the pastor repeatedly shouted that churchgoers needed to repent or risk being “banished to hell,” while labeling Bryant as “wicked” and claiming he would lead his followers astray.

The outburst escalated as the individual also directed insults toward the First Lady, referring to her as a “Jezebel” among other derogatory remarks. The disgruntled pastor was eventually escorted out of the church by security and warned that he would face legal consequences should he return.