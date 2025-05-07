Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was this year’s keynote speaker at Tougaloo College’s spring commencement ceremony. During the ceremony, Crockett gave an inspiring speech to students to encourage them on their post-grad journeys. She was also presented with an honorary doctorate from Congressman Bennie Thompson, who is a Tougaloo alum.

During her speech, Crockett highlighted the legacy of Tougaloo students like Congressman Thompson and others who held sit-ins during the civil rights movement in Jackson. She also made comparisons between today’s political climate and the hardships Tougaloo students had to face during that time.

“How many times did you sit back and think about the fact that you walked the same hallowed grounds where the Tougaloo Nine organized?” she said. “For years you sat in the same seats as Anne Moody and Memphis Norman as you were bestowed with knowledge, skills, and critical thought.”

“Sadly enough, in the year of our Lord 2025, sitting in these very classrooms is just as much of a protest as Anne and Memphis pulling up to Woolworth's in 1963,” she said.

Crockett said that she was invited to speak at the commencement by Congressman Thompson. The invitation has since received major backlash. The college has received numerous threats following her speech. Crockett took to her personal X account to address these recent threats:

No low is too low for MAGA… now explain to me why an institution would be receiving threats because of the commencement speech that I GAVE.

This type of behavior is why I’m constantly having to be protected & I understand that truth telling in this country; sadly, is a dangerous business, but college students don’t deserve this.

As a side note: you consistently prove me right & just as this was the only campus that MLK could speak at in Mississippi in the 1960s… it’s 2025, and this country is still stuck on hate… I’m proud to say Tougaloo is tough & so am I.

The college also put out a statement addressing the threats.

Greetings Tougaloo Family,

I write to inform you that the College has received concerning calls regarding the commencement speech delivered by Congresswoman

Jasmine Crockett on yesterday. We are not taking these occurrences lightly. Appropriate actions have been taken. Contact has been made with law enforcement authorities

to ensure that safety protocols are in place, if needed. As always, your continuing safety is our primary concern. We are asking for your help in keeping our campus safe. Should you receive a call of this nature or notice anything suspicious, please inform Vice

President Donavon Coley immediately. He can be reached at 601-977-7815 ог 706-505-0368.

Thank you for your support and cooperation.

Sincerely,

Donzell Lee, Ph.D.

President

During her speech, Crockett inspired graduates to influence change as soon as possible.

“Your moment is now,” she said. “This country is relying on each and every one of you to walk into your purpose and to walk in greatness with your head held high. There are going to be people that tell you that you don't belong. I am here to tell you over and over and over that you absolutely belong.”