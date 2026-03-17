The Chicago Cubs do not have perfect clarity when it comes to the injury status of Seiya Suzuki, but they can at least take solace in knowing that he avoided the worst-case scenario. Manager Craig Counsell revealed that the outfielder/designated hitter suffered a minor PCL strain, per Marquee Sports Network. The team plans to treat him the rest of the week and allow him to continue baseball activities for the time being.

If the Cubs do not feel Suzuki is recovering as intended, they may be forced to place him on the injured list to begin the regular season. Despite the potential setback, the Japanese slugger seemingly caught a lucky break.

Suzuki injured his right knee while trying to steal a base during the World Baseball Classic, a troubling situation that encapsulates the potential downside of playing in a highly competitive tournament before Opening Day. The right-handed hitter proudly represents his beloved Japan, but he also understands what is expected of him in Chicago.

Seiya Suzuki has a minor PCL strain, per Craig Counsell. Seiya will not be shut down, and will continue baseball activities as he can tolerate them. pic.twitter.com/T2Slsv9a9v — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 17, 2026

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Following a season in which he recorded 32 home runs and a team-high 103 RBIs, Suzuki is undoubtedly one of the most important batters in this lineup. It is easy to take his consistency for granted — the All-Star voters did last year — but he helps hold the offense together. An extended absence would put more pressure on Michael Busch, Gold Glover Pete Crow-Armstrong and free agency acquisition Alex Bregman, among others.

The Cubs need Seiya Suzuki, and he needs to prove he can stay healthy and productive in 2026. The 31-year-old is entering the final season of his contract and could secure a huge deal for himself with another solid showing. Helping the franchise reach the World Series would fulfill a personal dream and also increase his free agency value.

The first step to achieving this magical campaign is working through this PCL strain. Suzuki will play catch and see how he feels day by day. Chicago opens up play against the visiting Washington Nationals on March 26.