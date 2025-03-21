On Thursday evening Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher was rumored to fill the head coaching vacancy at Tennessee State University following Eddie George's departure. The rumors circulated from Walter K. Friedman, an X user who is said to be a freelance journalist but a search of his name doesn't yield results to articles or media coverage he's done.

WJTV reporter Blake Levine was quick to shoot down the chatter about Fisher being named head coach of the team via his X account.

“Once again we have ‘Media Groups' running with fake information. Jeff Fisher is not the new head coach of Tennessee State,” Levine said.

“I think everyone is falling for a troll account saying Jeff Fisher is the coach [of] Tennessee State. Keith Friedman is not actually a journalist,” the WJTV reporter said in a follow-up tweet.

The information does indeed seem to be fabricated but has caused even more attention to be placed on the decision that Tennessee State athletic director Mikki Allen will make about George's successor. Fisher would be an interesting option, given his son Brandon Fisher served as defensive coordinator for Tennessee State and departed the program to follow Eddie George to Bowling Green. But, a report by Football Scoop indicated that Reggie Barlow is seen as a serious contender for the job.

Barlow is the head coach of the D.C. Defenders in the United Football League and a highly experienced collegiate coach with nearly 100 career wins. He previously led the football programs at Alabama State for eight years and Virginia State for six seasons, earning widespread respect in HBCU circles.

According to Football Scoop, after conducting Zoom interviews earlier this week, TSU officials have brought several candidates to their Nashville campus over the past 24 hours. The search includes FBS assistants and former top-level FCS head coaches, including former Alcorn State coach Fred McNair.