As Charlie Ward finalizes a deal to become the next head coach of Florida A&M University, pending approval by the Board of Trustees, former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy weighed in on Ward's impending hire. Ward served as an assistant coach on Van Gundy's Rockets coaching staff following his retirement in 2004.

Per comments obtained by Pete Thamel, Van Gundy weighed in on Ward's hire.

“I think this is a stroke of genius by FAMU. I think players and parents that choose to send their young man there, they are going to be absolutely thrilled. He’s going to coach basketball very well. He’s going to teach decision making and invest in who they become. His wife and kids are phenomenal. They have a hell of a family coming in to lead that program.”

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Ward is finalizing a deal to become the next basketball coach following the departure of Patrick Crarey II. News of mutual interest between Ward and Florida A&M was first broken by Scottay of Offscript TV on Tuesday and Liv Antinilla, also known as LivForHoops, reported on Wednesday morning that Ward was offered a five-year contract that will be presented to the Florida A&M Board of Trustees on Wednesday afternoon. ESPN's Pete Thamel confirmed that the deal was being finalized on Wednesday morning.

Ward is one of the most dynamic athletes in sports history, excelling as a two-sport athlete in football and basketball. During his career with the Florida State Seminoles, Ward threw for a whopping 5,747 yards and 49 touchdowns, completing 473 out of 759 passes with an impressive 62.3% completion rate. He also rushed for 889 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. He also led Florida State to its first national championship with an 18-16 victory over Nebraska in the 1993 Orange Bowl.

But, Ward also showed a talent for basketball. Alongside future NBA standouts like Bob Sura and Sam Cassell, he led to Seminoles to immense success. His teams reached the Sweet Sixteen in 1992 and the Southeast Regional Final in 1993. Ward holds FSU records for career steals (236), steals in a game (9), and ranks sixth in career assists (396). Despite a shortened senior season due to winning the Heisman Trophy, he averaged 10.5 points and 4.9 assists while starting 16 games as point guard.

Ward eventually decided to pursue basketball as a professional, ultimately being selected by the New York Knicks with the 26th pick in the first round of the 1994 NBA Draft. One of Ward's first coaches in the NBA was Jeff Van Gundy, who served as an assistant coach of the New York Knicks from 1989-1996 before becoming the head coach of the team in 1996. Ward played under Van Gundy until he eventually departed the team in 2005.

In addition to his time with the Houston Rockets after retirement, he has gained diverse coaching experience, including serving as a high school head coach in the Tallahassee area and working with USA Basketball.