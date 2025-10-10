The song “Folded” by R&B singer Kehlani has been on the charts for weeks. Many people believe that the song could potentially earn a Grammy Award. Over the past few months, we’ve seen Kehlani and other celebrities post remixes and renditions of the popular song, HBCUs have now joined in.

Last month, during the 2025 W. C Gordon Classic, Jackson State University’s marching band, the Sonic Boom of the South, wowed the crowd with their rendition of the song. This performance caught the attention of Kehlani herself, and she was more than impressed. In a post on Instagram, she shared a post of the performance with the comment “incredible.”

“Folded” has become one of the most popular R&B songs of the year. Released in June, the song has spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 18. It is currently number one of the Rhythmic chart, peaking at number one on Urban Mainstream Radio, and number one on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs for two weeks. The song is also up for two Grammy Awards next year Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Kehlani’s hit song has not only caught attention from but also some of her music idols as well. Music legends such as Brandy and Toni Braxton have released their own remix of the song. Singers including Tank and Jacquees have also released versions as well.

Article Continues Below

When is it comes to a rendition of hit the Sonic Boom of the South is going to shine every time. The band went viral last year for their rendition of Tyler the Creator’s hit song, “Sticky.” Tyler was so impressed bye the performance he went to social media expressing his enthusiasm.

“THIS IS WHY I MADE STICKY!!!!!! THIS IS WHY I ARRANGED IT THAT WAY, THIS BEAUTIFUL MY HEART IS FILLED,” he said in a post on X.

Kehlani has been in the music industry for over 15 years. After leaving the group PopLyfe, her solo career took off in 2014. Releasing four studio albums, Kehlani became an R&B star with hit songs like “The Way,” “Crzy,” “Honey,” and for the new fans, “Folded.” According to Kehlani, it’s officially “Folded Fall.”