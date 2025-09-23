Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South has pulled out of the ESPN Band of the Year competition, a huge loss for the three-year old event as they lose one of the most popular bands in college football. Jackson State Director of Bands Roderick Little released a staement via the Sonic Boom's social media announcing the band's decision.

“SONIC BOOM SUPPORTERS AND FRIENDS,

I trust this message finds you well. I am writing to respectfully share that the Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band is not an active participant in the ESPN Band of the Year competition. As Director, I have again requested not to be included in any preliminary adjudication, rankings, or promotion of this event. This decision was made with thoughtful consideration and is rooted in internal priorities.

While we hold the Band of the Year organizers and all affiliated institutions in the highest regard and continue to maintain positive relationships across the broader band community, our decision is a matter of institutional preference.

We fully respect the decision of other programs to participate, as well as the enthusiasm of fans who follow the competition. At Jackson State, our students work tirelessly and are evaluated by a different set of standards – those that focus on personal growth, musical excellence, and cultural impact. We take immense pride in the integrity, resilience, and life achievements of our members, both on and off the field.

We wish the ESPN Band of the Year initiative continued success and are confident in its ability to flourish and uplift the art form we all cherish.

LuvDaBoom,

Dr. Little”

The ESPN Band of the Year rankings and competition were started in the 2023 season, culminating in a band competition on the Friday before the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta in December. These rankings are determined by a committee of former and current band directors who evaluate field shows on a monthly basis, using a point system. Jackson State was a finalist in the 2023 edition of the competition, losing to North Carolina A&T's Blue & Gold Marching Machine.

John T. Grant, executive director of the Cricket Celebration Bowl and ESPN Band of the Year, responded to the statement via comments acquired by HBCU Gameday, saying, “We acknowledge the position taken by Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of The South. Each band will be adjudicated through the season as we have for the last two seasons. Our process provides that any band in the season-ending top five may decline to participate in the final competition — if selected.”

He added, “The objective of the Band of the Year is to provide evaluation and insight to help each band improve their overall on-field performance.”