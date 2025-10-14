The HBCU clash in Puerto Rico, featuring Kentucky State has been called off, as the clash has been moved to Rindge, New Hampshire. The statement from Kentucky State's Athletics is below.

“Due to field conditions and concerns for student-athlete safety, Kentucky State University and Franklin Pierce University have mutually agreed not to travel to Puerto Rico for the game scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The matchup will now take place in Rindge, New Hampshire, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

‘Protecting our student-athletes is always our first priority,” said Director of Athletics Grant Stepp. ‘While this is a disappointing outcome, it's the right decision. We appreciate everyone who worked to make this event possible and remain committed to creating unique experiences for our student-athletes and fans.'

Additional details on ticket information for the game in Rindge will be announced this week.”

After several years of struggles, Kentucky State is enjoying a remarkable football season, currently standing at 5-2. Their only losses came early in September: a narrow defeat to fellow SIAC contender, Albany State, and a tough loss against Division I contender, Grambling. In the Grambling game, Kentucky State impressively led for the majority and was in a position to pull off a resounding upset.

Since those two losses, the Thoroughbreds have been on a four-game win streak, including a decisive victory over Edward Waters University, who has also emerged as an SIAC contender.

Kentucky State now prepares to face Franklin Pierce in New Hampshire—the first matchup between the two teams in history.

Franklin Pierce enters the game at 3-3 on the season, with wins against Pace, Bentley, and American International. Their losses have come against Slippery Rock, Assumption, and Saint Anselm. Notably, they were shut out by Saint Anselm last week, 21-0. This contest between Kentucky State and Franklin Pierce is sure to be an interesting and potentially high-scoring affair.

The teams play on Saturday at 7 PM EST with the game being broadcast on FloCollege.