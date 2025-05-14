Law & Order star and Emmy-Award winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson donated $1 million to Talladega College. Merkerson served as the keynote speaker for the college’s 150th commencement ceremony.

“It ensures that this institution remains a beacon of light in the community that fosters the development of future leaders for generations to come,” Lewis-Payton said. “We are privileged to have generous friends and donors, such as Ms. Merkerson, who believe in the mission of our historic institution and who are willing to invest in its future.”

During the ceremony, Talladega College presented Merkerson with an honorary degree, a Doctorate of Human Letters. In a post-ceremony interview, she expressed the importance of giving of back.

“It’s important to give back,” she told news stations in an interview. “I have had a lot of luck in my career, and I came down here and met some wonderful people who embraced me immediately. I felt at home, and I love what this college has done over 150 years.”

Merkerson left Law & Order back in 2010 after 17 seasons but recently Winston-Salem alum and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith made an appearance on the long-running NBC series. He appeared on the Season 24 episode “Tough Love.” Smith spoke about his experience in an interview with Deadline.

“It was an incredible experience. I did some acting before I was that dead body. So, it’s not like I just show up as a dead body. I actually have a scene where I’m doing some acting, and to have the opportunity to do it on one of my all-time favorite shows, is an honor beyond comprehension.”

In addition to her role on Law & Order, Merkerson has appeared in several television shows and movies including The Cosby Show, She’s Gotta Have It, Radio, Jersey Girl, and the Chicago franchise. She has received numerous accolades for her work including an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Award, four NAACP Awards, two Obie Awards, and two Tony Award nominations.