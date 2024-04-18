BMF star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory showed his TV little sister Laila Pruitt some love after she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Pruitt, who plays Flenory’s little sister Nicole on the show recently joined the Alpha chapter of the sorority at Howard University earlier this month.

BMF is one of the hottest shows on TV right now. The show follows the true story of former drug kingpins Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory and his brother Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory as they navigate the streets of Detroit in the late ’80s and eventually birth one of the most notorious crime families in America, the Black Mafia Family.

Lil Meech portrays the young adult version of his father Big Meech, while former All-American star Da’Vinchi plays the young adult Terry. The star-studded BMF cast includes many seasoned veterans as well as talented newcomers including Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, Lala Anthony, Sydney Mitchell, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

BMF is one of the many successful shows of Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson. Jackson is the executive producer behind BMF as well as the Starz original series Power and its many spinoffs. Jackson starred in the original Power as Kanan Stark alongside Joseph Sikora and Omari Hardwick as Tommy Egan and Ghost St. Patrick. BMF is currently in the midst of its third season. Due to the show's immense popularity, Starz announced that BMF was renewed for a fourth season before season three even aired.

In a recent interview with All Hip-Hop TV, Pruitt shares how her audition for BMF went.

“I didn’t actually audition for 50 and his team. My audition process was rather different, I had I believe two auditions and they were both videos and sent over. Then I ended up getting a call about it. There was one day on set when 50 and his team were there, and we were doing a scene during season one. He ended up giving my mom a compliment about me and my acting, and I was really honored about that.”

In the show, we see that the Flenory siblings have a very close relationship. We love to see that same energy transfer off-screen.

You can watch the newest episode of BMF this Friday on Starz.