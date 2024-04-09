BMF star actress and Howard University student Laila Pruitt continues to proudly represent her HBCU heritage by becoming a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Pruitt joined the Alpha Chapter of the sorority, appearing in a probate along with her line sisters on April 8.
The Delta Sigma Theta sorority was founded in 1913 on the campus of Pruitt's school, Howard University. Despite being an accomplished actress now for 14 years, the 19-year-old Pruitt insisted on attending an HBCU for college.
“It was always going to be an HBCU for me,” Pruitt told Upscale's Christina Bronner an in exclusive interview. “Coming from a family with deep roots in HBCU culture, shoutout to the Rattlers of FAMU, I understood the importance of immersing myself in an environment that celebrates and uplifts Black excellence. Howard University felt like home from the moment I stepped foot on campus. It's a place where I not only learn about my craft but also about myself and the rich history of my culture and community.”
Having started her acting career at just five years of age, Pruitt, who portrays Nicole Flenory on BMF, has shared the silver screen with some of the industry's heaviest hitters. Along with Owen Wilson, Pruitt worked with both Denzel Washington and Don Cheadle on the critically acclaimed movie, “Flight.”
“Observing the dedication and passion of actors like Denzel has been immensely inspiring,” she said. “It's not just about the glitz and glamour; it's about the relentless pursuit of excellence in one's craft. Seeing that, at that moment I knew this [is] what I wanted to do.”
“Being on that set, it was fun, but it was very telling for me,” Pruitt said in an interview with WhereistheBuzz TV. “I was watching Denzel Washington, who everyone was so in awe of, who everyone was talking to like he's this genius. I'm 10, so I'm like, ‘Okay, who is this guy?' After looking into them and hearing from my parents about who he was, I realized this is really a craft, there's really more to this. That's when I started to dive deeper into actual acting and the practice of it.”
For many younger actors and actresses, the stress of constant work along with school can be overwhelming. Pruitt, however, has been balancing her studies and career well so far, even as BMF wraps its third season and barrels into its fourth.
“I always have my team and my family with me,” she told Upscale. “They help me navigate my schedule, and I collaborate closely with my professors, producers, and team to prioritize my commitments. Sometimes, it means hitting the books before strutting down the red carpet or squeezing in an audition between classes. It's all about finding that balance and staying focused.”