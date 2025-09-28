Florida A&M president Marva Johnson has issued a statement regarding the inappropriate comment made about Alabama State's Honeybeez dance team during the Marching 100's Halftime Performance on Saturday afternoon. Florida A&M football announcer Joe Bullard made an inappropriate remark about the weight of the Honeybeez during the halftime performance of the Marching 100. This comment sparked outrage within the Alabama State community.

Alabama State president Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. released a statement condemning the response. Johnson's response followed Ross's and reads as follows:

Florida A&M University Statement on Comments Made During Halftime Performance

During the halftime of the Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game, an inappropriate and offensive remark was made by a Marching 100 announcer.

On behalf of Florida A&M University, I extend my deepest and sincerest apologies to the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, President Quinton Ross, and the entire Alabama State University community.

The Honey Beez represent discipline, school pride, and their performance tradition is respected across the nation. To have their dedication and artistry diminished by a thoughtless comment does not reflect the values or the respect we hold for our colleagues at Alabama State University or for the broader HBCU community.

I have spoken directly with President Ross to convey my regret and to reaffirm that such comments are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Florida A&M University is taking immediate steps to ensure accountability within our organization and to prevent incidents like this in the future.

We remain committed to upholding the dignity and excellence that all HBCU institutions bring to the field, the classroom, and the community.

The Honeybeez are an Alabama State dance team featuring plus-sized performers. The group was created in 2004 and is unique in both HBCU athletics and the greater college landscape. The group has received viral acclaim in their 21 years performing alongside the Mighty Marching Hornets, including being featured in Bama State Style, a TV show aired by Aspire TV. The Honeybeez received their own docuseries spinoff, which was broadcast by Snapchat and documented the 2019-2020 season.