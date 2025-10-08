We know that tension was high in the Vick household last week as Vick and the Norfolk State University football team faced off against his wife Kijafa’s alma mater, Hampton University. In sad news for Vick and the Spartans, Hampton came out on top, beating Norfolk State 41-34. In a post-game interview, Vick was seen sporting a Hampton University hat after losing a bet to Kijafa.

“I lost a bet with my wife, who is a Hampton alumni,” Vick said. “So yeah, working through the kinks of everything right now.”

This is Vick’s first year as head football coach at Norfolk State, and he and the Spartans are off to a rough start. Their loss against Hampton marks the team’s fourth straight loss. The Spartans’ only win so far this season was against Virginia State University in the annual Labor Classic. The Spartans just barely beat the Trojans in an intense game that ended in overtime with a final score of 34-31.

Kijafa knew that her Hampton Pirates would be victorious in this “Battle of the Bay” game. Before the Spartans’ devastating loss, Vick said Kijafa had something waiting for him in case of a loss.

“She’s got this t-shirt she keeps flagging in my face and is like, ‘You’ll be wearing this,’” Vick said in his coaches' press conference last week. “But at heart she really doesn’t want me to wear it.

As a proud Hamptonian, Kijafa graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Since graduating from Hampton, Kijafa has become a certified boss, working as both a television producer and successful businesswoman. She is the co-founder of PNK Elephant, an online and storefront fashion boutique. As a producer, Kijafa has worked on a number of projects, including Baller Wives, The Michael Vick Project, and Evolution of the Black Quarterback.