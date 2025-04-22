Michael Vick and Norfolk State are set to lose a quarterback to the transfer portal following their Spring game last Saturday. Jaden Daniels, a quarterback who joined the team during Dawson Odom's time with the program, announced his departure from the program on his social media account.

His statement is below:

“THANK YOU

To the city of Norfolk and Norfolk State University, I Appreciate the open arms y'all welcomed me with and the hospitality I received throughout my time there.

I truly feel gratitude as I look back on all the amazing moments we had together.

To my brothers in green, y'all boys helped me so much and kept me going. The extra time we dedicated to the game and continuous effort to get things right engrained such a respect for y'all that I know will stay with me.

And to my coaches who were the backbone of the season for me, y'all will never know the impact y'all had on me. Words simply can't express the value all of you hold in my heart. A wise man once said, “Conquer the world today to the extent you can and be grateful for the progress you have made and the opportunity you had to do so.'”- Coach Kickstand

After many conversations with my family, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Norfolk and good luck to all my brothers and the new coaching staff. #Behold”

Jalen Daniels, a former three-star recruit and South Carolina quarterback. joined Norfolk State in 2024 as a transfer from Garden City Community College, where he racked up 1,282 passing yards and 9 touchdowns during the 2023 season. In the 2024 season, Daniels amassed 1,333 passing yards on 108 of 191 passes, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt. Daniels threw 11 touchdown passes while limiting himself to just four interceptions, earning a passer rating of 130.0 for the season.

Daniels' talent and his experience with the Spartans seemed poised to have him in the battle for the first-string QB job for Vick. But, the former Atlanta Falcons star brought in his own QB option in former USF quarterback Izrael Carter, who saw significant playing time during Norfolk State's Spring Game.

Carter, a dual-threat quarterback, brings an impressive resume to Norfolk State. At the Under Armour Next All-America Camp, he earned quarterback MVP honors and showcased his talent by appearing in the 2022 U.S. Army All-America Bowl, where he scored a rushing touchdown.

His stellar senior year performance in high school included 1,863 passing yards, 23 touchdowns with just one interception, and a 60% completion rate. He also ran for 592 yards and added another 11 touchdowns on the ground. Recruiting platforms Rivals, ESPN, and 247 Sports rated him a three-star prospect.

Originally choosing USF over offers from big-name programs like Arizona State, Oregon, and Washington State, Carter saw limited action during his time with the Bulls. However, he showed glimpses of his potential in 2024. Against Tulsa, he completed six of eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 11 yards. A strong performance at Rice followed, with Carter completing five of six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.