Southern University has concluded its investigation into the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and found no probable cause of hazing. Per WAFB, the Southern Office of Student Leadership and Engagement sent a letter to the Beta Sigma chapter president on Tuesday stating that the chapter was not in violation of the Student Code of Conduct or established Greek Life protocols.

The suspension occurred in October. At the time, the cause of the suspension and subsequent investigation wasn't clear. But a Board of Regents report revealed shocking details of hazing involving participants in the Miss Black & Gold Pageant. Per the report's allegations, contestants in the pageant were allegedly taken to an off-campus location and required to wear all-black clothing. They then were alleged to perform physical activities such as jumping jacks and recite the poem “excuses”. Per the report, the alleged activity occurred without the chapter advisor's prior knowledge or approval, triggering the suspension and subsequent investigation.

Article Continues Below

The suspension and investigation received a national spotlight and a heightened level of scrutiny due to the expulsion of the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., following the death of Caleb Wilson in February. Wilson passed away in February due to unsanctioned hazing activities during the membership intake process into the fraternity. Per a report by WAFB, he was punched in the chest several times, which caused him to have a seizure. He ultimately passed away, and Isaiah E. Smith, Caleb M. McCray, and Kyle M. Thurman were arrested and charged.

The Wilson family recently filed a lawsuit against Southern University and Omega Psi Phi and has launched a campaign to raise awareness about hazing.