Following the departure of Blake Harper to Creighton, Howard University is set to land a former Morehouse College star in the transfer portal. In a post on his X account, Cedric Taylor II announced his commitment to the Bison.

“From Foes to Family #TheDreamFactory?,” Taylor posted, an obvious nod to the sports rivalry between the two premier HBCUs.

Taylor was pivitol to the success of Morehouse College, a perennial power in the SIAC. The Maroon tigers finished the season with an 18-14 overall record and a 14-7 mark in conference, securing the second seed in the SIAC East heading into the tournament. While they lost to Central State in the quarterfinals, the team had a good season that was defined by a victory over Taylor's new team on MLK Day.

In January, Morehouse College pulled off a shocking upset of Howard, who were the reigning MEAC Champions. Morehouse's win is fitting given that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a graduate of Morehouse and is one of the institution's most widely known alumni.

Taylor showcased his immense skill to the Howard University fan base. He finished the game with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block while draining four three-pointers. It was on track with his averages of 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds a game.

Now, Taylor looks to join a Howard University team that has several talented players, but they struggled mightily this year. They finished the season with a 12-20 record with a 7-7 record in the MEAC. The addition of Taylor can help in offsetting the departure of Blake Harper, who entered the transfer portal to commit to Creighton.

Harper delivered standout performances throughout the season. He led the MEAC in scoring with an impressive 19.5 points per game, reaching double figures in 29 of his 32 games, including five games where he scored 30 or more points. He also ranked second in the conference in rebounding, averaging 6.3 boards per game, and placed fourth in assists with 3.5 per game, proving himself to be a well-rounded and dynamic player.

Howard University head coach Kenny Blakeney has often done well in recruiting outstanding players for his team. The addition of Taylor certainly showcases that he aims to bring in another strong class for the 2025-2026 season.