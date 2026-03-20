Mar 20, 2026 at 12:48 AM ET

At this point, it has become increasingly clear that Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic can do anything. Even if they play underwater against a team of 12-foot great white sharks, with asteroids raining down on them, Doncic will still drop 50 points.

Maybe he can even become a tennis star.

Doncic went off for a season-high 60 points as the Lakers beat the Miami Heat, 134-126, at Kaseya Center on Thursday for their eighth straight win.

After the game, Doncic was congratulated by tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, who is in town for the Miami Open. What better way to spend his free time in South Beach than by watching the NBA's hottest attraction?

Fans were happy to see the interaction between the two athletes.

“True sportsmanship! Luka showing respect to Alcaraz after an incredible 60-point night—legends appreciating legends!” said @kusAujla.

“Love the Air Jordan jacket by Carlos. He understands,” noted @1of1MemGroup.

To the unaware, the 27-year-old Doncic is an endorser of the Jordan Brand.

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“Wow, Carlitos looks like a little boy next to him,” added @MortgageSense83.

“Both are Madridistas,” posted @IrisA_E.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz hails from Spain and grew up cheering for Real Madrid. Doncic, meanwhile, played for Real Madrid before entering the NBA in 2008.

“Man, seeing Luka drop 60 and then chilling courtside with Alcaraz is actually insane. Two different sports, same dawg energy,” commented @sirkennix.

Doncic is on an absolute heater amid the Lakers' winning streak, averaging over 40 points.

Perhaps he could return the favor and watch Alcaraz in action. The world No. 1 and seven-time major champion will face Joao Fonseca in the round of 64 of the Miami Open on Friday.