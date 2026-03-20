If you are getting terribly frustrated with your job, just be thankful that you are not Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers must have lost his voice anew after the Bucks suffered an embarrassing loss to the Utah Jazz, 128-96, at Delta Center on Thursday. At one point, Milwaukee was down by as much as 37 points.

The Bucks had a lethargic start, allowing the Jazz to outscore them, 30-19, in the first quarter. It was all downhill from there, as they fell to 28-41 in what has been a deer-in-the-headlights season.

After the game, Rivers was brutally honest about their performance, as reported by The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

“We played awful. Didn't play with any competitive spirit tonight.”

The Bucks only shot 41% from the floor and were outrebounded, 47-35. They conceded 28 points off their turnovers.

Article Continues Below

When you cannot beat a team that is already looking to lose, there is something terribly wrong.

“I thought the first group set the tone. I thought the first group came in, and everyone in that group was trying to score. It's so funny, we had a great shootaround today where the ball was moving. Everything was second action,” added Rivers.

“First six times, the guy who was supposed to go (to the second action) kept it. But at the end of the day, that's on me to get them to play right.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out the game due to injury management. It was recently reported that the Bucks wanted to shut down Antetokounmpo for the rest of the season, but the two-time MVP refused.

Ryan Rollins led Milwaukee with 15 points, three rebounds, and five assists, while Cam Thomas had 14 points, two rebounds, and four assists off the bench.