Neo-Soul singer Angie Stone sadly passed away early Saturday morning in a fatal car accident in Montgomery, Alabama. Stone was on her way to perform at the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore, Maryland. In addition to have a long successful music career that spanned more than 40 years, Stone was also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

Stone, Tatyana Ali, Wanda Durant, and 15 other women were inducted as honorary members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. last July. The sorority released a statement on her passing:

“Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated mourns the loss of our Triumphant Soror Angie Stone, an American singer, songwriter, actress, record producer, three-time Grammy Nominee, and two-time Soul Train Awards winner.

Renowned for her contributions to the R&B and neo-soul genres, Stone’s music has resonated with fans for decades. She was a member of the F.A.C.E Diabetes (Fearless African-Americans Connected and Empowered) program sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, which helps African Americans understand their risk for the disease and how to control it.

Triumphant Soror Stone aligned her passions and talents with the sorority’s Elder Care initiatives and Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™). Our hearts go out to her family, loved ones, and fans around the world on whose lives she left an indelible mark.”

Stone first stepped on the scene in 1979 as a member of The Sequence, the first all-female rap group signed to Sugar Hill Records. The group went on to release three albums and their hit single “Funk You Up,” which has been sampled by well-known artists like Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.

After leaving The Sequence in 1985, Stone started her solo career, helping put Neo-Soul on the map. She had multiple hit singles including “ Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” “Brotha,” and “ No More Rain (In This Cloud).” Stone was a three-time Grammy Award nominee and two-time winner of the Soul Train Lady of Soul Award. Stone also had a brief career as a media personality, starring in Season 2 and Season 3 of R&B Divas: Atlanta on TV One.

Stone was set to perform during halftime at the men’s basketball CIAA Tournament last Saturday. The CIAA Commissioner Jackie McWilliams-Parker issued a statement regarding Stone’s untimely passing.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic and sudden passing of Angie Stone, an award-winning singer, a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., a community activist, role model, and mother whose soulful artistry and spirit made an indelible mark on her community, our nation, and the world. She used her incredible talent, passion, and presence to inspire and touch us with strength and hope. On behalf of the CIAA family, we extend our deepest condolences and stand in support of all those mourning this tremendous loss,” McWilliams-Parker said.