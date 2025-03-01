The CIAA has issued a statement about the passing of celebrated R&B and Neo-Soul singer Angie Stone. Stone passed away at the age of 63, per a report by TMZ. Stone was leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday morning before getting into a fatal car accident.

A report by HBCU Gameday indicates that Stone was slated to perform at the CIAA Tournament, held in Baltimore. The CIAA Tournament is an HBCU basketball tournament featuring HBCUs from the conference that is also popular for the cultural events planned around the festivities such as various concert events.

Stone was set to perform during the halftime show of the CIAA Men's Championship Basketball game today at 4:00 pm. Following the news of her sudden passing, CIAA Chaplain Pastor Jerome Barber led a moment of silence and offered a prayer in her honor, as the stadium of fans mourned in quiet reflection.

In a statement obtained by ClutchPoints, CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker issued a statement about the passing of Stone.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic and sudden passing of Angie Stone, an award-winning singer, a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., a community activist, role model, and mother whose soulful artistry and spirit made an indelible mark on her community, our nation, and the world. She used her incredible talent, passion, and presence to inspire and touch us with strength and hope. On behalf of the CIAA family, we extend our deepest condolences and stand in support of all those mourning this tremendous loss,” McWilliams-Parker said.

Angie Stone’s musical journey began with The Sequence, the first all-female group to sign with Sugar Hill Records. From 1979 to 1985, the group released three albums and their iconic track “Funk You Up,” which has been widely sampled by artists such as Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.

Stone then went on to have a storied musical career that helped establish the R&B subgenre Neo-Soul. She had several hits that broke ground in the musical world such as “Wish I Didn't Miss You” and “Brotha”. Stone was nominated for three Grammy Awards in her career and won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000 and 2004.

She also had a career as a media personality, appearing in various TV shows and movies as well as being a main cast member in Season 2 and Season 3 of TV One's R&B Divas: Atlanta.