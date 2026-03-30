In honor of HBCU Awarefest this past weekend, Angel Reese posted a video of herself rocking Howard University-branded apparel and spoke about her previously held HBCU ambitions. Reese, who is a native of Maryland, had several HBCUs in her area but pinpointed Howard University as the specific institution that she would've chosen in a video posted to her social media accounts.

“I always wanted to go to Howard because … I always wanted to go to an HBCU,” she said “But I also wanted to play in Power Five. So, tough decisions. But in my second life I would be an HBCU alum and I would be a Howard alum. Because I just know I wanted to go to Howard and it’s close to home. I’m from Maryland so it’s close. So today’s fit of the day — Howard Girl.”

This isn't the first time that Angel Reese has expressed her support for HBCUs and her desire to have attended one. In 2023 following LSU's victory over Coppin State, Reese first declared publicly that she would've attended an HBCU.

“I mean, honestly, I would have loved to go to HBCU. Having the resources and opportunities they don't, they're not the same, of course. But one day, being able to give back to a community like this, and being able to, you know, we came here and we had to pay them to play us. So being able to do that, of course, I remember my experience playing against Poly at Morgan was just like this. And being able to have the whole city coming out and so many people coming out tonight and supporting us has just been amazing for me.”

In 2023, LSU played Coppin, Texas Southern, and Mississippi Valley State, allowing Reese to face HBCU competition and even play in an HBCU gym when the team traveled to Coppin for the matchup.