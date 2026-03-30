Jon Scheyer and Duke basketball trended throughout Sunday with their dominating first half. Then they were trending online after 5 p.m. PT, but not in a good way after this March Madness showdown. UConn took advantage of Duke's second half collapse and turned Braylon Mullins into the hero.

Which in turn left Scheyer vilified by national media and his own “Dukies” fan base.

The 38-year-old head coach entered the East Regional landing the No. 1 seed and boasting some of the best talent in the nation. He then masterfully got Duke to jump ahead 44-25 early on the Huskies. Blue Devil fans started envisioning how to get to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for Easter weekend.

Scheyer helped ruin those plans, though, with a second straight NCAA Tournament meltdown. Time to ask if Scheyer is really built to lead national title runs in Durham moving forward.

Does Jon Scheyer panic early? UConn player revealed key moment

Scheyer's calm state became tested during a pivotal moment before the Mullins basket.

UConn forward Alex Karaban caught a glimpse of the body language during a tight Duke huddle. He then shared some telling details of what he saw via CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles.

“You feel the momentum swing, you feel them start to huddle up a lot more, really just get tight,” Karaban said. “You can just tell. When you're a player, you can tell when the momentum's swinging and when the other team is trying to regroup themselves.”

Except Duke never regrouped. Cayden Boozer executed a costly turnover that eventually set up the Mullins shot with 0.3 left.

But the tight huddle now questions if Scheyer has trouble staying composed even when his team has the lead and advantage.

Jon Scheyer has trouble finishing big games

John Fanta of NBC Sports outlined this troubling string of results now attached to the Duke leader.

Duke in NCAA Tournament last three years: • 2024 – Led 11 seed NC State by 9 and lost in Elite Eight • 2025 – Led Houston by 14 with eight minutes left and 6 with 35 seconds left, lost in Final Four • 2026 – Led UConn by 19 at one point and by 11 with 7:59 left, lost in E8 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 30, 2026

All three featured leads of nine or higher on Duke's side. And Scheyer's team squandered all of them.

Sunday rises as his biggest debacle yet, though. UConn pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Elite Eight and March Madness history in front of Scheyer.

This time Connecticut adjusted by turning lead scorer Tarris Reed Jr. into a decoy; using his big frame to create screens and more open 3-point looks. UConn turned up the perimeter pressure too that eliminated Duke's long-range game.

Scheyer failed to adjust, leading to the last big question.

Is Scheyer more recruiter than coach?

Big name players arrive to Durham thanks Scheyer's sales pitches. Cooper Flagg was one, same with the Boozer twins and Isaiah Evans.

The Blue Devils stand atop the 2026 recruiting rankings already with five-stars Cameron Williams and Bryson Howard next up.

Scheyer can recruit and win over blue chippers. But this job demands titles with the talent at his disposal.

The ex-Duke shooting guard is four years into his head coaching chapter. He hasn't brought back a single national title yet post Mike Krzyzewski.

There's a counterargument here involving “Coach K:” It took him 11 seasons to capture his first National Championship, which launched the dynasty.

Except Scheyer operates in a far different CBB featuring recruiting rankings, the portal and NIL. He's received more resources compared to what Krzyzewski was handed. Hence why patience is wearing thin involving Scheyer now.

Scheyer went from genius coach to the most criticized Sunday. “Dukies” have more questions than optimism now.