The blockbuster matchup between Michael Vick's Norfolk State and DeSean Jackson's Delaware State just received a huge update from Jackson at the Hornet's Spring Game. Earlier this year, Jackson expressed interest in the game being played at Lincoln Memorial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

What some assumed to be a passing mention in a podcast interview now appears closer to reality, per Jackson's latest comments from Saturday's media availability at Delaware State's Spring Scrimmage.

“ I don't know if I can release that information, but we're trying any and everything we can to get that game at Lincoln Stadium Financial Stadium. [Dom DiSandro] was here, man, and he's trying to work some things behind closed doors for us to get that game in there. So it's, it's a possibility for sure.”

Dom DiSandro is the senior advisor to the general manager, director of gameday coaching operations and chief security officer for the Philadelphia Eagles. He seems to be the right person to speak to for Jackson's vision of the game being hosted at “The Linc” to come true.

Lincoln Financial Field is the home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles, in which Vick and DeSean Jackson played several seasons together. HBCU football has a long history of sharing its culture and creating experiences that attract new fans in different places. The Delaware State vs. Norfolk State matchup being held at Lincoln Memorial Field will surely live up to the billing and allow Eagles fans to both embrace HBCU culture and support two of their former players as they embark on their latest journey.

It would generate significant media attention both nationwide and in the Philadelphia market, one of the top media hubs in the country. Choosing the right media partner and securing a prime timeslot would guarantee that college football fans nationwide tune in, even with other games happening on the same day.

All attention will be on Delaware State and Norfolk State, whether the game takes place at DSU's Alumni Stadium or Lincoln Memorial Field, as both former NFL stars aim to kick off their coaching careers with a big impact win.