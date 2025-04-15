Former Norfolk State star Kierra Wheeler is officially taking her talents to West Virginia. After speculation that she would follow her former coach Larry Vickers to Auburn, Wheeler is officially a Mountaineer and will look to make the most of her final season of eligibility.

Wheeler announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier this month.

“These last few years have been amazing! I came a long way from home and found a second home here,” she said in a statement posted to her social media accounts. “I truly appreciate the support from the Green and Gold, as well as my team. Over the past three years, we have grown so much together, and I wouldn't trade this experience for the world. We will go down as one of the greatest HBCUs of all time this was a legendary run. With that being said, due to the new JUCO rule, I am entering the transfer portal with my last year of eligibility. Thank you, Spartan Nation!”

Wheeler was a key contributor to Norfolk State's dominance in HBCU women's basketball, averaging 15.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. She also blocked 160 shots, collected 146 steals, and ranked ninth in the nation in total blocks. Her impressive performance earned her All-MEAC first-team and All-Defensive team honors.

Wheeler, alongside WNBA Draft prospect Diamond Johnson, helped lead the team to a program-record 30 wins, a perfect conference record, and the MEAC regular season and tournament titles. The Spartans, who were undefeated in conference play, won 19 consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament, with the winning streak starting in late December with a victory at Auburn.

Now, Wheeler looks to bring her winning ways to a West Virginia team that has already cracked their winning formula. The Lady Mountaineers, led by Mark Kellogg and his staff, finished the 2024-2025 season with a 24-7 overall and a 13-5 Big 12 conference record. With Wheeler on the team, they've further fortified themselves as championship contenders.