Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina, has received yet another $10 million gift from an anonymous donor, making it the second multimillion donation to the university just this year. This generous donation will continue to support the university’s mission to improve campus amenities and on-campus living conditions for students.

“We are humbled that Livingstone received a philanthropic investment of this nature, which will enable us to provide environmentally sensitive residential spaces for our students,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Earlier this year the university received a $3 million donation from the same anonymous donor. This donor has been donating to Livingstone for over a year. During the previous fiscal year, the anonymous donor donated a total of $23 million to the university. Last July the donor gifted the university its largest donation in history with their $10 million donation.

“We don’t receive philanthropy at this level because of a president who gets up and makes an eloquent speech,” stated Dr. Davis. “This happens because all of you have been committed to this miracle approach. It’s because of the work that you’re doing, and it’s making us the fastest-growing HBCU in North Carolina.”

Livingstone first started receiving these anonymous donations back in 2023 during the college’s homecoming celebrations. Since then, the donor has gifted Livingstone College multiple $1 million donations.

Last August the anonymous donor donated $8 million to Livingstone shortly after gifting them $10 million the month prior. Livingstone has been using the donation to fund much-needed infrastructure projects on campus, also known as the “Miracle on Monroe Street: Livingstone College Reimagined’.

The ‘Miracle on Monroe Street: Livingstone College Reimagined project has been done in phases. In phase one, the university upgraded two residence halls and a dining hall on campus. During phase two of the project, which is set to take place this spring, another dining hall will also undergo renovations in addition to upgrades to Tucker and Babcock Halls.