Although Shawn Gibbs is now leading the North Carolina A&T Aggies and they got a huge victory over Hampton, North Carolina Central dominated them in the Aggie-Eagle Classic 62-20. The game was never close, as North Carolina Central picked up where they left off from last season's contest, where the Eagles beat the Aggies 66-24 under the direction of then-head coach Vincent Brown.

North Carolina Central's offense was electric. They put up a staggering 765 yards of total offense, with the passing and running attack proficiently putting up 300+ yards. Eagles starting quarterback Walker Harris threw for 380 yards and two touchdowns on 22/29 passing and 12.5 yards per pass. Meanwhile, Chris Moseley continued his emergence as arguably one of the best running backs in HBCU football. After a tremendous showing at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, he continued his high level of play, rushing for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, including a backbreaking 75-yard run that further cemented the dominance of North Carolina Central in this contest.

After a rather quiet passing attack for North Carolina A&T following the UCF game, where multiple quarterbacks were injured, Gibbs elected to give Kevin White the majority of the snaps in this game. White didn't disappoint, finishing the game with 232 and one touchdown and one interception on 10/16 passing. But, the run game was non-existent for the Aggies. They finished the game with 35 carries for 42 yards, an odd occurrence for a Shawn Gibbs team that typically thrives on dominating the run game.

In comments obtained by the Greensboro News & Record, Gibbs wasn't shy about how embarrassed he was at the outcome of the game.

“That's the most embarrassing thing I've ever been a part of in my life. 765 yards and 62 points…Today we absolutely embarrassed the whole fan base, all the alums and ourselves…I want to apologize to them [the fans] for having to sit through that.”

The Aggies look to get back in the win column as they head to play Maine on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. Meanwhile, the Eagles head to play East Texas A&M on Saturday at 7 PM EST.