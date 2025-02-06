Despite Michael Vick becoming head coach at Norfolk State, one of the Spartan's key contributors is heading to North Carolina State in the 2025 season. During Signing Day, the Wolfpack unveiled their 17-member recruiting class that featured former HBCU defensive star AJ Richardson.

Richardson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 4th

“All plans begin and end with the most high. Norfolk State has been nothing but good to me, and I would like to believe I made my time there worth while,” he said in his post announcing his departure. “I have few words as l know that words are cheap but the action behind it is what is respected! I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. These next 2 years will be nothing short of amazing. Forever behold!”

Only 21 days later, he announced his commitment to North Carolina State. Richardson's commitment to the Wolfpack was certainly an amazing Christmas gift for the team, as they landed a defensive stalwart who shined in his two seasons at Norfolk State and also at the high school level.

During his senior year, he racked up 92 tackles, including 15 sacks, three fumble recoveries, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal. Over 39 games at Kings Mountain, he totaled 250 tackles with 30 sacks. He eventually committed to Norfolk State, then led by coach Dawson Odoms.

In the 2023 season, Richardson delivered an impressive performance with 69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. His efforts earned him 2nd Team All-MEAC honors and FCS Freshman All-American recognition.

This season, Richardson elevated his game even further, leading the Spartans with 100 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. His standout play earned him 1st Team All-MEAC honors. Despite Norfolk State struggling to reach its full potential under former head coach Dawson Odoms, Richardson remained a consistent bright spot for the team.