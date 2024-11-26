After a season marked by both highs and lows, Norfolk State University is making a change at the helm of its football program as the Spartans have decided to part ways with head coach Dawson Odums, effective immediately. Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb announced the move on Tuesday.

“I want to thank Coach Odums for his continued commitment and dedication to Spartan football,” Webb said in a statement. “Since his arrival, he has become a valued member of our family and community, always representing Norfolk State with dignity and class. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Dawson Odums, who was in his fourth season as head coach, leaves with a 15-30 overall record. He was hired as the 18th head coach in program history on April 21, 2021. His tenure was highlighted by a 6-5 season in 2021, which included a six-game winning streak — the longest for the program since 1984. That season also marked Norfolk State’s first winning record since 2007.

However, the Spartans struggled this season, finishing 4-8 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), a .333 win percentage. Norfolk State ranked last in the conference in passing offense and second-to-last in passing defense, with issues at the quarterback position contributing to the team's difficulties. To start the season starting quarterback Otto Kuhns missed the first few games of the season due to an NCAA ruling, forcing junior college transfer Jalen Daniels into the starting role. Daniels ended the season ranked last in the MEAC in passing, with 1,333 yards and 11 touchdowns.

On defense, sophomore linebacker Aj Richardson stood out, leading the team with 100 tackles and three sacks. Despite a disappointing team performance, Richardson’s individual achievements highlighted potential for growth within the program.

Odums’ departure marks a shift for the Spartans, but his career reflects a wealth of experience and success in collegiate coaching. Prior to joining Norfolk State, Odums spent a decade with Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he enjoyed significant success in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He served as head coach from 2012 to 2021, posting a 63-35 overall record and guiding the Jaguars to a 29-6 mark in SWAC play over his final five seasons. His tenure included one SWAC championship (2013), four SWAC West Division titles (2013, 2014, 2018, 2019), and SWAC Coach of the Year honors in 2013.

Odums joined Southern as a defensive line coach in 2011 and was promoted to interim head coach two games into the 2012 season. He was named permanent head coach later that year and quickly turned the program into a consistent winner.

While his time at Norfolk State ended on a challenging note, Odums’ track record suggests he remains a capable and experienced leader, with a history of turning programs into contenders.