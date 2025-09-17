An Ohio State University alumna is calling out her alma mater for their behavior during a football game against Grambling State University a few weeks ago. Penny Miller wrote a letter to the Columbus Dispatch expressing her “deep disappointment” in how the Grambling State marching band was treated during the game.

Here is Miller’s full statement, via the Columbus Dispatch:

While I am sure my comments will fall on deaf ears, I can only hope others sitting around me at Saturday's game (against Grambling State) share their disappointment as well.

I pride myself on being an OSU graduate, Buckeye fan, and mom of a previous TBDBITL band member. Therefore, I appreciate when reminders are made on how we should conduct ourselves, treat visiting teams and their fans, and show hospitality to universities that enter our stadium. This past Saturday, Ohio State University was shameful in the way we treated the Grambling band. Every time it was their turn to play spirit music during the game, instead of spectators being able to appreciate their contribution to the day, excessively loud music was blasted over the sound system, drowning out the music that the Grambling band was making.

In addition, who has decided that football fans want to listen to taped music over the sound system during the game? Why are fans being asked to scan a code and choose the remix music we want to hear for entertainment during the game? If that is the direction the university is going, why do we have the participation of marching bands at all?

During Saturday's skull session, it was mentioned that Grambling did not come with a great football team, but they had a great band. Sadly, a full stadium of football fans did not get to experience the back and forth between the Grambling band and the Ohio State Marching Band. Instead, someone made the decision to play loud, awful music when it was Grambling's turn to play throughout the entire game. In addition, when the OSU Marching Band played, their sound was projected over loudspeakers located in the South Stands. Why? The entire stadium have always been able to hear the band without speakers blasting their sound. Why has it now been decided that OSU's marching band needs help being heard?

Those who participate as members of both bands put in lots of time, hard work, and effort to be outstanding musicians. You are great on your merit, and you deserve to be appropriately heard.

Penny Miller

During the game, the Grambling State Tigers faced off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State beat Grambling in a blowout win with a final score of 70-0. Ohio State coach Ryan Day commended Grambling State for their effort despite their monumental loss in a report by ClutchPoints writer Allan Binoy.

“I thought the other team played hard in this game,” Day said. “You know, they were outmatched talent-wise for sure. I give them a lot of respect for playing hard and playing four quarters, all the way to the end. So a lot of credit to how hard they play,” he said.