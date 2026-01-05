As New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart will be working with a new head coach next season after the team fired Brian Daboll this past season, there is one name that has been attached to the franchise that is an interesting one. The Giants have been linked to Kevin Stefanski after he was fired from the Cleveland Browns on Monday, leading to Dart giving his thoughts on the coach.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of a disappointing season for New York, Dart would be asked about his thoughts regarding Stefanski, especially since the coach met with the quarterback before the last NFL Draft. Dart had nothing but good things to say about Stefanski, saying that he is a “really good coach,” according to SNY.

“Coach Stefanski was great,” Dart said. “He’s had a really good career, especially from an offensive side of things. I thought the visit with him and his staff went well, and I think he’s a really good coach.”

Dart wasn't the only quarterback who spoke about Stefanski, as Jameis Winston gave his thoughts as well, as he's sure to provide meaningful insight since he played under the coach during his time with the Browns.

“Coach Stefanski is a brilliant offensive mind, great leader,” Winston said, via Art Stapleton. “He would be an asset for any team as a head coach.”

What Jaxson Dart is looking for in the next Giants head coach

As it remains to be seen who the next head coach of the Giants will be, there's no doubt that Dart will be a factor for anybody interested in the job after a standout rookie season. Dart would even talk about what he's looking for in a head coach, explaining how they need to “match my intensity.”

“I definitely feel like there’s a relationship standpoint from the quarterback to the head coach that you want, I feel that will help me play better on the field as well,” Dart said, via SNY. “I definitely want someone who can match my intensity, and I can match theirs, and to have the same vision and outlook on how we want things to be done, and to win at the highest level.”

At any rate, New York looks to improve under its new head coach after finishing 4-13, with Stefanski reportedly speaking to the Giants, among other teams.