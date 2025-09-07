Ohio State coach Ryan Day could have celebrated and bragged after his team’s 70-0 blowout win over Grambling State. Instead, he kept it classy and made it clear the Buckeyes are focused on bigger goals.

Day met with reporters after the rout and downplayed the lopsided score. He stressed improvement and consistency rather than basking in the dominance.

“We’ll take a look at the film,” Day explained via Dillon Davis. “We still got a lot of work to do. We’re in a race to get better, so that’s it. But I do think coming out of it, there was a lot of good things.”

Ryan Day recaps Ohio State’s performance, and talks his respect for Grambling fighting despite an overwhelming talent disparity. pic.twitter.com/GxvMVZnBYs — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis56) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

It’s the same steady tone Ohio State fans have come to expect from their head coach. Even when his team drops 70 points with ease, he talks about growth. Day also took time to give credit to Grambling State. The Tigers entered as massive underdogs but continued to battle on every snap.

“I thought the other team played hard in this game,” Day said. “You know, they were outmatched talent-wise for sure. I give them a lot of respect for playing hard and playing four quarters, all the way to the end. So a lot of credit to how hard they play.”

Article Continues Below

That respect shows how Day approaches the game. Winning is critical, but even when he was up 63-0, he was constantly talking to his QB and his defense, looking to perfect every aspect of his team.

On the field, Ohio State looked every bit like a national title contender. The offense fired on all cylinders, and the defense posted a shutout. It was the type of game that immediately grabbed attention around the country. Especially with their star QB Julian Sayin and WR Jeremiah Smith making history.

Still, Day keeps reminding everyone that one week doesn’t define the season. Ohio State still faces a Big Ten schedule filled with tough challengers. He knows September blowouts won’t matter if the team doesn’t keep improving.

The message was clear: enjoy the win, but stay locked in. Day won’t let anyone in Columbus get too comfortable. His players hear him say it daily, and now fans and reporters do too. That relentless push for better is why Ohio State stays in the national spotlight. Even after a 70-0 win, Ryan Day is already thinking about the next step.