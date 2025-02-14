After a stellar performance at the Reeses Senior Bowl, Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson has been invited to the 2025 NFL Combine. Vinson is the only current HBCU Player invited to the combine.

Despite a rich legacy of producing pro football talent, HBCU representation selected in the NFL Draft has dwindled in recent years. No HBCU players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, and only one—Isaiah Bolden of Jackson State—was drafted in 2023.

While Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, two former Jackson State stars who finished their college careers at Colorado, were also invited to the 2025 NFL Combine, Vinson is the only athlete still actively representing an HBCU program from the 2024 season.

Vinson, a senior, has played a crucial role in Alabama A&M's success. Starting all 48 games during his college career at left tackle, his contributions helped the Bulldogs top the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) in total offense (444.5 yards per game) and passing offense (260.5 yards per game).

The Bulldogs also ranked third in rushing offense with 184.0 yards per game. Vinson stands out with an impressive 89% overall offensive line grade, 61 total knockdowns, and just one sack allowed across the season, showcasing his ability to dominate elite competition.

His standout performances during the Reese's Senior Bowl further elevated his draft stock. At the event, he displayed exceptional footwork, strength, and resilience, particularly in one-on-one drills where he consistently held his ground against pass rushers. Vinson’s skill set and composure under pressure have generated buzz among NFL scouts and executives seeking reliable talent to bolster professional offensive lines.

Vinson has also collected an impressive array of accolades, including selection to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, the AFCA FCS All-America Second Team, and being named the Phil Steele 2024 SWAC Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The 2025 NFL Combine begins on February 27th and will be broadcast on NFL Network.