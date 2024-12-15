Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy this evening and he paid homage to his HBCU roots while doing so. Hunter made history as the first Heisman Trophy winner to have played the FCS level and the first winner to have come from an HBCU.

“I thank all my brothers through college, Jackson State included. That was my learning grounds. That was my proving grounds. I had to start somewhere and I started there.”

Hunter also spoke highly of his HBCU experience at Jackson State on Friday in media availability.

“I started off at Jackson State. I’ve got to thank them for allowing me to come in there and do what I do and accepting me when I left.”

Hunter shocked the college football world in December 2021 when he announced his commitment to the then-Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers. Hunter, then the number one recruit, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State in a dramatic moment on signing day.

“This is the biggest signing day moment in the history of college football,” Director of National Recruiting for 247Sports Steve Wiltfong told CBS Sports at the time.

Hunter was injured for a large portion of last season, returning to the field in a week 7 homecoming victory against Campbell University 22-14. Hunter played both sides of the ball, amassing 18 receptions for 188 yards and 4 TDs as a wide receiver and 20 total tackles, 2 interceptions (with one leading to a 44 touchdown return) and 10 pass breakups as a defensive back.

When asked about if he felt pressure from the expectations of being the first 5-star recruit to commit to an FCS program, Hunter answered confidently. “I don’t feel no pressure to perform. That’s what I’m here to do, man. That’s what I like to do.”

Now, he's made history and proved that an HBCU can be a part of the success story of a talented athlete. Hunter concludes his college career during bowl season as Colorado takes on BYU in the Alamo Bowl. The game will take place on December 28th and will be broadcast on ABC.