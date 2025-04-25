Prairie View A&M looks to have found its new head coach in a former WNBA star. According to Olivia Antilla, also known as LivforHoops, former WNBA player and University of Houston assistant Tai Dillard is set to become the head coach of the women’s basketball team at Texas HBCU Prairie View A&M University.

Dillard joins Prairie View after spending 11 years as an assistant coach at Houston under former Cougars coach Ronald Hughey. A San Antonio, Texas native, she also gained valuable experience with assistant coaching roles at Mississippi, Southern California, and UTSA.

During her time at UTSA, Dillard played a key role in recruiting and developing the team’s guards. Her efforts helped the Roadrunners secure back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2008 and 2009, win consecutive Southland Conference Tournament titles, and achieve 20-plus wins in both seasons.

Dillard takes over as head coach following the departure of longtime Lady Panthers coach Sandy Pugh. She released a statement announcing her departure in mid-March.

“As I step into the next chapter of my life. I am filled with gratitude for the incredible journey at Prairie View A&M University. Coaching for over 30 years — the last seven as Head Coach of the PVAMU Women's Basketball team — has been an honor. Through victories and challenges, the resilience and dedication of this community have shaped me in ways I will forever cherish. To my staff, fellow coaches, and the athletes I've had the privilege to lead, thank you for the camaraderie and unwavering support. The memories we've built together will remain with me always.”

Pugh, who led the team since 2018, ended her tenure with a 7-season record of 81-114. Despite a 10-19 record during the 2024-25 season, she reached several key milestones during her time at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). Prior to joining PVAMU in May 2018, Pugh spent 18 highly successful years at Southern University, leaving a lasting impact on women’s basketball.