The Purdue University Boilermakers already landed an HBCU star on their football team in former Fort Valley State defensive lineman Josh Burney. Now, they're bolstering their track and field roster with another HBCU star from the SIAC. Former Central State All-American high jumper Amarianna Lofton is headed to the Boilermakers after a phenomenal run with the Mauraders.

In May, Central State athletic director Kevicia Brown spoke highly of her departure from the program in a statement, saying, “As a proud Floridian, I am filled with joy to celebrate Amarianna Lofton — a dynamic student-athlete from Orlando whose journey has been nothing short of inspiring,” said Athletic Director Kevicia Brown. “I've had the privilege of watching her blossom both on and off the track — from steadily improving in her events and breaking personal records to recently signing with Purdue University. Her dedication, drive, and athleticism are matched only by her vibrant spirit.”

Lofton herself spoke about her departure from Central State to head to Purdue, saying, “It's going to be hard to leave. The environment at CSU is so caring. Everyone here believed in me and supported me. I'm going to miss that.”

She added, “I'm so thankful for this opportunity. I know it's going to be hard, but I'm excited to grow, to compete, and to represent where I came from.”

Amarianna Lofton leaves an incredible legacy at Central State. She is a two-time SIAC high jump champion, a champion in the 60m indoor hurdles, 100m hurdles, and long jump, as well as a two-time indoor high jump conference champion and a three-time HBCU Showcase high jump champion. She also made her impact off the court as a member of the Athletic Media Team.

“As a member of our Marauder Athletic Media Team, Amarianna consistently looked for ways to highlight the success of others through her graphic design work,” said Brad Kocher, CSU Assistant Athletic Director of External Operations.

Now, she gets to challenge herself even more in the Big Ten for Purdue.