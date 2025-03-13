On a recent episode of the Higher Learning podcast, former Bachelorette star and attorney Rachel Lindsay shared her thoughts on the tragic death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson and the Divine Nine. Lindsay, who is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., says that D9 sororities and fraternities should be removed from college campuses if they can’t be regulated.

While talking with her co-host Van Lathan, Lindsay spoke on her own experiences while pledging and said that talk around removing D9 organization was prevalent when she crossed 20 years ago. She also stated that if these organizations can’t be regulated by these institutions, then they should go back into the hands of the graduate chapters.

“If we’re not going to regulate it, if you’re not going to call it out, if you’re not going to step in and make sure that this doesn’t happen, and if it does happen, hold these chapters on these college campuses accountable—then get rid of it,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay also says that joining a graduate chapter is also an option for those who still wish to join D9 organizations. During the interview, she also highlights the benefits of these organizations but states that incidents like the one at Southern University.

Hazing has been a long-time issue within D9 and other Greek organizations. Numerous deaths linked to hazing throughout the years have prompted calls for reform, litigation, and interim prohibitions. But tragedies like Wilson's death keep people wondering if these groups are capable of self-policing.

For weeks, Caleb Wilson’s death has been in news headlines. Wilson died during an unsanctioned fraternity ritual in a Baton Rouge warehouse. Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Wilson’s death. Caleb McCray, Isaiah Smith, and Kyle Thurman have all been charged with criminal hazing. Wilson died after suffering from a seizure after he was punched in the chest repeatedly with boxing gloves by McCray. When the story first broke, it was said that Wilson died in a park following a basketball game, which turned out to be false.

Lindsay is best known for her role as a contestant on Season 21 of the ABC hit show The Bachelor and the lead in the 13th season of The Bachelorette, being the first Black lead in The Bachelor franchise. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in kinesiology and sports management. She later graduated from Marquette University with her Juris Doctor degree. In addition to being a lawyer, Lindsay was a correspondent for Extra from 2020 to 2023.