Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is once again making headlines, but this time, it’s not for his music or legal troubles with authorities, it’s for breaching a contract that left thousands of fans disappointed. A federal judge has ordered the Brooklyn rapper to pay $250,000 in damages after failing to perform at Howard University’s 2018 homecoming concert, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

The lawsuit was brought by Hits Before Fame LLC and After Hours LLC, who had booked 6ix9ine for the highly anticipated event. The promoters reportedly paid him nearly $60,000, signed a contract, and even recorded a video promo to hype up his appearance. Ticket sales exceeded $165,000, and over 3,000 eager fans packed the venue, expecting a high-energy performance from the rapper. However, instead of hitting the stage at Howard University, 6ix9ine opted to perform at Power 105.1’s annual Powerhouse concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, leaving the Howard event in the dust.

The U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., found 6ix9ine in breach of contract and ruled that he must pay a quarter-million dollars in compensatory damages. The event promoters also pursued defamation damages, as 6ix9ine allegedly claimed he never received payment for the show. However, the judge denied that request, citing the possibility that the rapper was referring to his former manager, Shotti, potentially pocketing the money instead.

While dealing with legal woes, 6ix9ine has been keeping his social media presence strong. Recently, he posted a video celebrating the removal of his ankle monitor after completing a 90-day house arrest stint. In the clip, he is seen singing along to a new track while jumping into a pool, accompanied by two women. His caption read, “I'm freeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee 🤘.”

For Howard University students and the concert’s organizers, however, there’s likely little to celebrate as they continue to deal with the fallout from the botched event. With 6ix9ine’s track record of controversy, this latest court ruling only adds another chapter to his long list of legal entanglements.