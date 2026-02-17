North Carolina A&T alumnus and Civil Rights Activist Reverend Jesse Jackson has passed away at the age of 84, per a report by NBC News. A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

The family of Jackson released a statement on his passing, saying, “Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world.”

In a statement obtained by ClutchPoints, a representative for the National Civil Rights Museum spoke about Jackson's passing and his legacy.

“The National Civil Rights Museum mourns the loss of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., a towering figure in the American

civil rights movement and a global ambassador for justice, peace, and equality. His passing marks the end of an era

defined by fearless advocacy and unrelenting hope for a more just and inclusive world…Rev. Jackson’s legacy runs deep through the halls and history of the National Civil Rights Museum. He was a frequent presence during our April 4th commemorations of Dr. King’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel, not as a guest, but as a witness to history and a steward of King’s unfinished work. His words, presence, and leadership during those solemn remembrances reminded us all of the price of freedom and the urgency of our continued struggle.”

Jackson, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, attended North Carolina A&T after transferring from the University of Illinois. Jackson was a standout student leader, playing quarterback on the football team and eventually serving as SGA President. During his tenure with the Aggies, he helped lead the team to a CIAA championship in 1964. He eventually graduated from the institution with a Bachelor's in Sociology in 1964 and had already ignited his passion for activism and social change.

In the 1970s, Jackson intensified his activism by forming People United to Save Humanity (PUSH), an organization designed to confront racial inequality head-on. Founded in 1971, PUSH became known for applying economic pressure on corporations accused of discriminatory practices, frequently using organized boycotts to promote accountability.

As his influence expanded in the 1980s, Jackson launched the National Rainbow Coalition to widen the scope of his advocacy. The coalition sought to unite Americans across racial and ethnic lines around issues of social and economic justice. He eventually brought both initiatives together under one banner — the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The organization is still active today, maintaining offices in major cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Washington, D.C., and throughout the Bay Area.

Jackson then made two historic bids for the presidency in 1984 and 1988, running for the Democratic nomination and becoming one of the most prominent figures in national politics. His campaigns drew significant support from African American voters, young people, and working-class communities, and helped bring issues such as economic inequality, voting rights, and social justice to the forefront of the party’s platform.