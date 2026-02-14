North Carolina A&T pulled off a miraculous comeback that ended in a game-winning and-one, which clinched a victory in the NBA HBCU Classic.

North Carolina A&T and Hampton, who both compete in the Coastal Athletic Association, were invited to compete in the latest edition of the NBA HBCU Classic. The date and time of the game changed from previous editions, as typically the Classic happens on Saturday afternoon before All-Star Saturday night.

TRENT MIDDLETON JR. FOR THE LEAD. NORTH CAROLINA A&T GETS THE STOP FOR THE W. WILD FINISH IN THE 2026 NBA HBCU CLASSIC PRESENTED BY @ATT! pic.twitter.com/5LebfdItHN — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

Article Continues Below

The game was still thrilling, and it had an ending worthy of the huge stage that the NBA gave to it. As the clock wound down, the Aggies were down 70 to 68. North Carolina A&T guard Trent Middleton Jr. brought the ball up-court and was able to penetrate the defense and hit an acrobatic layup that went through the basket. He also was fouled on the play, resulting in an and-one that he ultimately converted at the free-throw line.

With 4.5 seconds left, Hampton still had the opportunity to go for the win. But Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt’s floater rimmed out, and the Aggies were victorious. Gaines-Wyatt and forward Xavier Long both had 17 points for Hampton, who looked as if they were going to pull through and secure the victory. For the Aggies, Middleton Jr. tallied 15 points, including the game-clinching and-one, and Lewis Walker had 18 points, with Will Felton contributing 12 points off the bench.

With the win, North Carolina A&T stops a four-game losing streak as they gear up to face Charleston on Thursday at 7 PM. Meanwhile, Hampton was in the midst of a two-game win streak after beating Elon and William & Mary, and will host Hofstra on Thursday at 8 PM, with the game being broadcast on CBS Sports Network.