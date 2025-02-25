Long before Roberta Flack became an icon of American music, her story began as a classically trained piano prodigy who broke barriers and left an indelible mark during her time at Howard University.

Born in Black Mountain, North Carolina, in 1937, Flack demonstrated exceptional musical talent from a young age. At just 15, she was awarded a music scholarship to Howard University, a remarkable feat that made her one of the youngest students in the institution's history. Per comments in a 2010 feature done on Flack by NBC Washington, Flack learned to play piano before even learning how to read. Her skills helped her as she gained admission into one of the most prestigious universities in the country.

While at Howard, Flack didn’t only build upon her skills as a musician—she made history in other ways. At 19, during her senior year, she became one of the first student teachers at a newly integrated Washington, D.C., public school. Additionally, Flack joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, becoming a proud member of its Alpha Chapter, the very first chapter of the sorority established on Howard’s campus.

She began her studies as a piano major but later shifted her focus to voice, eventually becoming an assistant conductor for the university choir, where her talents continued to shine. Her leadership and direction of a production of Aida earned a standing ovation from the Howard University faculty.

Within a year, she was conducting the Delta Sigma Theta vocal quartet, accompanying pop, jazz, and opera singers, and assisting the university’s choir conductor. During this time, she officially changed her major from piano to voice. To make extra money, she taught private piano lessons and played the organ at her parent’s church, taking over a role previously held by her mother, per a feature on her life by PBS. Before graduating, she changed her major again to music education as she moved to start her teaching journey.

After graduating from Howard University at just 19, she began graduate studies in music. However, her father’s sudden death forced her to leave school and take a teaching job to support herself. She taught music and English in Farmville, North Carolina, continuing her teaching career, and also gained experience as a student teacher at a school near Chevy Chase, Maryland.

After her college years, she balanced teaching in Washington, D.C.’s public schools by day and playing the piano at local venues by night. It was during one of these performances that jazz musician Les McCann discovered her incredible talent, leading to a recording contract with Atlantic Records.

Her 1969 debut album, First Take, recorded in a single session, announced her arrival as a musical force. With hits like The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face—propelled to fame by Clint Eastwood's 1971 film, Play Misty for Me—Flack solidified her place in music history. The song earned her the 1972 Grammy Award for Record of the Year, a feat she followed up in 1973 with Killing Me Softly With His Song. Flack remains the only artist to have won the Grammy for ‘Record of the Year' in consecutive years.

Her HBCU journey introduced her to another iconic singer, Howard University alumnus Donny Hathaway. After high school, Hathaway earned a fine arts scholarship to Howard University in Washington, D.C., where he studied music. During his time there, he met his roommate and drummer, Ric Powell, who helped kickstart Hathaway's musical career as part of “The Ric Powell Trio.” Like Flack, Hathaway was also involved in Greek life at Howard, becoming a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

Hathaway left the institution in 1967 to pursue his music career but his connection with Flack led to several groundbreaking collaborations that have stood the test of time and have been often sampled by contemporary R&B artists as well as hip-hop stars, including Where Is the Love and The Closer I Get to You.

Flack took her commitment to education and public service seriously, founding the Roberta Flack School of Music at the Hyde Leadership Charter School in the Bronx, which also provides free, innovative music education to underprivileged students. She also was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement, often using her songs to spread messages of hope and freedom.

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Flack passed away at 88. She's left behind an incredible legacy as a celebrated HBCU alumna, exemplifying the power of a Black college education and the lifelong connections it creates. Her music will live on, continuing to inspire people around the world for generations to come.