In Michael Vick's first game as a coach against an FBS opponent, Rutgers dominated Norfolk State from start to finish, securing a 60-10 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights proved they were the better team, amassing 563 passing yards. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis led the charge, completing 18 of 26 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown, while backup quarterback AJ Surace added two more touchdowns and 58 yards through the air. They started off blocking a Norfolk State punt and getting an easy scoop and score, and never looked back. They maintained control of the game and easily coasted to the victory.

On the ground, Rutgers' running backs were just as effective as their special teams unit and quarterback room. Antwan Raymond rushed for 79 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns, and Ja'shon Benjamin added a touchdown on 68 yards and 12 carries.

Norfolk State's offense was completely out of sync against the Rutgers defense. Earlier in the week, Vick had announced that Otto Khuns would start after a phenomenal performance the previous week, but neither Khuns nor backup Israel Carter would find a rhythm. Khuns threw for just 90 yards on 8 of 20 passing and recorded an interception. Carter only completed one pass for two yards on three attempts.

The Spartans' lone touchdown came from running back Ke'Von King, who finished the game with 56 yards on seven carries. His touchdown came in the third quarter when he broke away for a 25-yard run. Despite the lopsided loss, this game is not an indication of what the rest of the season will look like for Norfolk State. This was the team's only FBS opponent this season. They will play three more FCS matchups before beginning their in-conference slate against South Carolina State in late October.

Norfolk State will host Sacred Heart on September 20 at 4 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.