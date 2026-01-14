Happy Founders' Day to the “Devastating Divas” of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. On this golden Founders Day, the sorority proudly celebrates 113 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service. Founded in 1913, the women of Delta Sigma Theta have long been game changers—bold leaders, fearless advocates, and powerful voices for change within the Black community and beyond. From the front lines of social justice to boardrooms, classrooms, and cultural spaces, their impact continues to resonate across generations. In honor of Founders Day, here are three notable women of Delta Sigma Theta whose legacies embody the brilliance and purpose of this historic sisterhood.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

The original diva herself is Emmy Award–winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, a true entertainment icon whose career spans more than four decades. A powerhouse performer on Broadway, television, and film, Ralph has built a legacy rooted in talent, longevity, and undeniable star power.

Her career began in 1977 with her role as Barbara Hanley in the film A Piece of the Action, but her breakout moment arrived a few years later on Broadway in the legendary musical Dreamgirls. As Deena Jones in the original cast—alongside Loretta Devine and Jennifer Holliday—Ralph delivered a standout performance that earned her nominations for both a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award. She later returned triumphantly to Broadway in the 2023 production of Wicked, portraying Madame Morrible and making history as the first African American actress to take on the role.

Beyond the stage, Ralph is one of Hollywood’s most respected and recognizable actresses. Her extensive résumé includes appearances in Barbershop, ER, Designing Women, Two Broke Girls, Smash, Criminal Minds, MacGyver, Ray Donovan, Claws, and more. Many fans also fondly remember her as Deirdre “Dee” Mitchell on the beloved UPN series Moesha.

In recent years, Ralph has captured the hearts of a new generation as Barbara Howard on ABC’s hit series Abbott Elementary. Her portrayal of the no-nonsense veteran educator earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, further cementing her status as a living legend.

Off-screen, Ralph is equally impactful. A passionate health advocate and AIDS activist, she founded the DIVA (Divinely Inspired, Victoriously Anointed) Foundation in memory of friends lost to HIV/AIDS, continuing her commitment to advocacy and community uplift. In recognition of her influence and service.

Ralph became an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta in 2004 during the organization’s National Convention in Las Vegas.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Breaking barriers with both poise and purpose is an apt description of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. A history-maker at every turn, she became the first Black woman, the first former federal public defender, and the sixth woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, redefining representation at the nation’s highest court.

A two-time graduate of Harvard University, Jackson began her legal career clerking for Judge Patti B. Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts following law school. Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, she built a diverse and well-rounded résumé, gaining experience at several law firms in Washington, D.C., and working across both the public and private sectors.

In 2009, President Barack Obama appointed Jackson to the United States Sentencing Commission, where she served until 2014 and played a key role in shaping federal sentencing policy. Her judicial career continued to ascend when she was appointed as a U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia, a position she held from 2013 to 2021. From 2021 to 2022, Jackson served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit as a circuit judge.

Article Continues Below

Her historic rise culminated in 2022 when President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court to fill the seat vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer. She was confirmed by a 53–47 vote, receiving bipartisan support from Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins. On June 30, 2022, Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially sworn in, cementing her place in history and ushering in a new era for the nation’s highest court.

Brown became an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta in 2023.

Danielle Brooks

From stealing scenes to stealing hearts, Danielle Brooks has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most dynamic and beloved talents. Best known for her breakout role as the fearless and funny Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Orange Is the New Black, Brooks has continued to shine across film, television, and Broadway—proving her range truly knows no limits.

After graduating from Juilliard in 2011, Brooks quickly made her mark in theater, landing roles in the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s A Servant of Two Masters and Blacken the Bubble. Her career reached new heights in 2013 when she joined the cast of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. Though Taystee was initially written as a short-term character, Brooks’ standout performance earned her a permanent place on the series throughout its entire run. Her portrayal garnered multiple NAACP Image Award nominations and helped the ensemble secure three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2015, Brooks made her Broadway debut in the revival of The Color Purple, starring as the indomitable Sofia alongside Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo. Her powerhouse performance earned her a Tony Award nomination. She later reprised the role in the 2023 film adaptation, a performance that brought her widespread acclaim and nominations for an Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, and Golden Globe Award.

Beyond her signature roles, Brooks has continued to showcase her versatility across a wide range of projects, appearing in Girls, I Dream Too Much, The Angry Birds Movie, Close Enough, Karma’s World, and The Piano Lesson. With every role, she brings depth, heart, and undeniable star power—cementing her place as a force in entertainment.

Brooks became an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta in 2025.